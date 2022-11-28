In November 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its initial approval (with two almost automatic approvals to come) for the sale and consumption of what is called 'lab-grown chicken.' The FDA said that this material was safe and part of what it termed a " food revolution." Is what was approved actually a chicken? Is this consistent with those who are "inventors of evil things" (Romans 1:30)? Have lab-grown meat and genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) been proven to be safe in all ways and for sufficient lengths of time? Should human-animal chimeras be encouraged? Are there scriptures in the Bible that warn about love of money and that point to not eating something just because it may appear good to eat? Does the Bible mention that living organisms were to reproduce after their own kind? Does the Bible say to eat that which is good in Isaiah? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.

