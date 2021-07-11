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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - July 11, 2021
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Straight Shooting News 7 11 21Pwoer of Lies SM Modernization Act
Follow Up to Trump’s speech today and the events of the week and much of what you been hearing over the last decade we will be discussing Smith Mundt Modernization Act, because it is time that everyone understands why what we are seeing taking place in the U.S. is happening today
The Government has made it completely legal to use Propaganda on us all. Is this our constitutional government?
July 14, 2013: U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans
For decades, a so-called anti-propaganda law prevented the U.S. government's mammoth broadcasting arm from delivering programming to American audiences.
“…Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which passed as part of the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act… "Today, the military is more focused on manipulating news and commentary on the Internet, especially social media, by posting material and images without necessarily claiming ownership…"
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propaganda-ban-spreads-government-made-news-to-americans/
the original 1948. The Act was developed to regulate broadcasting of programs for foreign audiences produced under the guidance by the State Department, and it prohibited domestic dissemination of materials produced by such programs as one of its provisions.
So, propaganda used in other countries was funded along with the training and education of foreign nationals.
Other acts of congress added to the problem: National Surveillance Center was completed millions of dollars over budget
2014 Artificial intelligence programs algorithms were developed at Stanford College in the Cal Bay Area to control the conversation on the internet
US Surrendered Control of the internet IPs around a year later ICANN despite warnings that the internet would no longer be subject to US Constitutional Law: Communist China jumped right in.
This is the damage done under the Bush and Obama Administrations and Hilary were to continue with the plan to bring us all under an Orwellian form of Control
Biden’s COVID Task Force Door Knocking for vaccines
Commission to investigate Jan 6th – likely a cover up with more lies.
clips
Weingarten
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig0PGsWhQ9k
Hitler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ3N_2r6R-o
Weingarten FOX five Option
https://youtu.be/-aPLJT6pfFY?t=14
Randy Weingarten is a sick woman who actually believes the American People are stupid, what she is preaching is the exact opposite of what is taking place. She begins with ridicule to discredit the truth then adds her propaganda much like Adolph did.
A perfect example of why the Smith Mundt Modernization is so important, because Lies are now legal and provides a legal shield for the propagandists. A number of propaganda techniques based on social psychological research are used to deceive the people. The strategy intends to initiate the individual from factual information to selected truths.
In other words, the art of propaganda is not telling lies, but rather selecting the truth you want people to hear and then, give the propaganda expression and emotion to demonize the enemy
Look at Joey Biden, he himself positions himself as a politician close to the people, as evident with his words or lies and adds an unusual twist for political discourse (hugs, even kisses).
Then look at his record background, his actions like writing and supporting laws that betray the people’s interests. That Omnibus crime bill in the 1990s with the 3 strikes you’re out and militarization of the police is a great example. Today his party wants to defund the same police he militarized and claims he cares about the people he had that were forced to be locked up by the laws he supported or even was involved in writing.
They will hold back Federal Funding and add the burden to the taxpayers, unless the state AG takes the federal government to court like Ohio did. Waiting for a Federal Appeal on that case's ruling.
Clip from Sen Johnson
Slides on the years COVID has been in the development stage for decades
Moderna COVID Vaccine VAERS Deaths up to July 2nd, 2021 [2,491 events]
https://vaccineguide.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com/covid/moderna-deaths-7-2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1wfDYuv1J7-m4Cxn6kzTzqVS3ry536l9JnM0h73wiqO6Tx6ugujkDekdY
*HIPPA let’s talk about the youth slides masked unvaxed?
A quick look at critical race theory
CRT Ingrahm video
Peter Wood 1620
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNQ_-8LS8mk
Full Show
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512688-1/matthew-spalding-peter-wood-1619-project
Here is a propaganda piece that promoted the Passage of SM Modernization The U.S. Agency for Global Media
https://www.usagm.gov/who-we-are/oversight/legislation/smith-mundt-faqs/
Follow Up to Trump’s speech today and the events of the week and much of what you been hearing over the last decade we will be discussing Smith Mundt Modernization Act, because it is time that everyone understands why what we are seeing taking place in the U.S. is happening today
The Government has made it completely legal to use Propaganda on us all. Is this our constitutional government?
July 14, 2013: U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans
For decades, a so-called anti-propaganda law prevented the U.S. government's mammoth broadcasting arm from delivering programming to American audiences.
“…Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which passed as part of the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act… "Today, the military is more focused on manipulating news and commentary on the Internet, especially social media, by posting material and images without necessarily claiming ownership…"
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propaganda-ban-spreads-government-made-news-to-americans/
the original 1948. The Act was developed to regulate broadcasting of programs for foreign audiences produced under the guidance by the State Department, and it prohibited domestic dissemination of materials produced by such programs as one of its provisions.
So, propaganda used in other countries was funded along with the training and education of foreign nationals.
Other acts of congress added to the problem: National Surveillance Center was completed millions of dollars over budget
2014 Artificial intelligence programs algorithms were developed at Stanford College in the Cal Bay Area to control the conversation on the internet
US Surrendered Control of the internet IPs around a year later ICANN despite warnings that the internet would no longer be subject to US Constitutional Law: Communist China jumped right in.
This is the damage done under the Bush and Obama Administrations and Hilary were to continue with the plan to bring us all under an Orwellian form of Control
Biden’s COVID Task Force Door Knocking for vaccines
Commission to investigate Jan 6th – likely a cover up with more lies.
clips
Weingarten
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig0PGsWhQ9k
Hitler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ3N_2r6R-o
Weingarten FOX five Option
https://youtu.be/-aPLJT6pfFY?t=14
Randy Weingarten is a sick woman who actually believes the American People are stupid, what she is preaching is the exact opposite of what is taking place. She begins with ridicule to discredit the truth then adds her propaganda much like Adolph did.
A perfect example of why the Smith Mundt Modernization is so important, because Lies are now legal and provides a legal shield for the propagandists. A number of propaganda techniques based on social psychological research are used to deceive the people. The strategy intends to initiate the individual from factual information to selected truths.
In other words, the art of propaganda is not telling lies, but rather selecting the truth you want people to hear and then, give the propaganda expression and emotion to demonize the enemy
Look at Joey Biden, he himself positions himself as a politician close to the people, as evident with his words or lies and adds an unusual twist for political discourse (hugs, even kisses).
Then look at his record background, his actions like writing and supporting laws that betray the people’s interests. That Omnibus crime bill in the 1990s with the 3 strikes you’re out and militarization of the police is a great example. Today his party wants to defund the same police he militarized and claims he cares about the people he had that were forced to be locked up by the laws he supported or even was involved in writing.
They will hold back Federal Funding and add the burden to the taxpayers, unless the state AG takes the federal government to court like Ohio did. Waiting for a Federal Appeal on that case's ruling.
Clip from Sen Johnson
Slides on the years COVID has been in the development stage for decades
Moderna COVID Vaccine VAERS Deaths up to July 2nd, 2021 [2,491 events]
https://vaccineguide.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com/covid/moderna-deaths-7-2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1wfDYuv1J7-m4Cxn6kzTzqVS3ry536l9JnM0h73wiqO6Tx6ugujkDekdY
*HIPPA let’s talk about the youth slides masked unvaxed?
A quick look at critical race theory
CRT Ingrahm video
Peter Wood 1620
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNQ_-8LS8mk
Full Show
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512688-1/matthew-spalding-peter-wood-1619-project
Here is a propaganda piece that promoted the Passage of SM Modernization The U.S. Agency for Global Media
https://www.usagm.gov/who-we-are/oversight/legislation/smith-mundt-faqs/
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