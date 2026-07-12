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Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 on 7/11 From Sudden Illness Fulfilling SDA Prophecy.
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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US Senator Lindsey Graham died at age 71 on Saturday evening, July 11, 2026, following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness". Emergency services had responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Washington home. Longtime GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness' U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the longtime South Carolina politician and influential voice on national security and the judiciary, has died at 71.


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U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has died at age 71.


Graham represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate since 2003 and previously served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.


Graham was a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary and Armed Services committees.


He served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve, retiring as a colonel after a 33-year career.


Senate Majority Leader John Thune called Graham a "trusted adviser and colleague" and said his influence "will be felt for generations."


Trump says he received phone call from Lindsey Graham just hours before his death


President Donald Trump says he spoke with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Saturday night just hours before the GOP firebrand's sudden death.


Trump revealed the detail during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, saying they spoke in the early evening after Graham returned to Washington from Ukraine.


"So what makes it even stranger is that I got a call last night sometime. You know, the early evening, maybe in the sevens. And he called and he said, we're all set for the Save America Act. He was pushing the Save America act like crazy. He got back, said he just landed from Ukraine and said, that's a long trip to make. And he said - he sounded a little tired, but perfect, but a little bit tired. Had a right to be when he was a worker. He was really a worker," Trump said.


"But he sounded great, actually... He said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the Save America Act. And I said, well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We're going to get it done. I'll see you like soon. We thought maybe we might even meet today. And then that was it. And that was, you know, very around the time, it couldn't have been much longer. It could have been his last call. I don't know exactly, but I got a message about 1:00 in the morning from one of the people in his office that he had passed away. I said I just can't believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough, actually. It's amazing," Trump added.


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