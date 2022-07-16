C60 Evo-lution with Patty Greer & Alfred Lambremont Webre 5/25/22

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Alfred Lambremont Webre and Patty Greer celebrated their birthdays in May. Alfred turned 80 and they discussed the many benefits they are each noticing with C60 Evo's incredible products, including hair growth, more energy and deeper sleep. C60 EVO delivers a miracle molecule that's 172 times more powerful than vitamin C as an antioxidant. We upgraded our manufacturing process to become pure C60 "ESS60" and it can't be beat for purity & quality. Treat yourself, your loved ones and pets to pure ESS60 from C60 EVO today! Enjoy effective edible elixirs, facial serums and lip balms infused with ESS60. C60Evo.com - Use code EVALW @ checkout for 10% off.