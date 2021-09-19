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Annual Mercury Awareness Week Update (Charlie Brown)
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40 views • September 19, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/19/eliminating-dental-mercury.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20210919_HL2&mid=DM997031&rid=1268620209

For the 11th year in a row, we celebrate our annual Mercury Awareness and Mercury-Free Dentistry Week. We focus on the need for all of us to receive mercury-free dentistry — no amalgam fillings! — and shift national and international policies accordingly. The leader of this campaign is Consumers for Dental Choice, led by Charlie Brown
All this week, September 5 to 11, 2021, I put my money where my mouth is, matching your gift to Consumers for Dental Choice, up to a total of $150,000
Launching a full-court press in 2018, Consumers for Dental Choice convinced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to break its silence and to recommend against amalgam use for well over 100,000,000 Americans
The FDA specifically, since September 2020, recommends against dental amalgam for children or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or planning to become pregnant in the future, or anyone who has a sensitivity to mercury, have kidney problems or neurological disease, as it poses a risk to their health
Consumers for Dental Choice founded the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, a coalition of nonprofit groups from all over the world dedicated to ending the use of amalgam worldwide. The World Alliance had spectacular success in Europe. In 2020, the European Commission recommended that the European Parliament and European Council phase out all amalgam use in the 27-nation European Union. Italy has already begun a full phase-out of amalgam
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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