https://gettr.com/post/p2iugay36e3
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】After NFSC member Maomao Tu learned the truth about the Tiananmen Square Massacre, she realized that she had lived in lies spread by the CCP. That’s why she was determined to leave Communist China. Her experience confirmed Miles Guo’s revelation about the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦人卯卯兔表示，在了解了关于8964的真相后，她发现自己生活在中共的谎言中，于是下决心离开中共国！而她的经历恰好验证了郭先生关于8964的爆料！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.