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Actual ministro de la presidencia Lisandro Macarulla involucrado en escándalo grave de corrupción
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20 views • February 05, 2021
ÚLTIMO MINUTO: Revelan actual ministro de la presidencia Lisandro Macarulla en contubernio con Jean Alain crearon una mafia que terminó en la construcción de la nueva Victoria una obra sobrevaluada en el gobierno de Danilo Medina en vez de costar 81 millones de dólares abultaron la cifra a 135 millones
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