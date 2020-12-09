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NOS is the Dutch CNN | Biased News in Holland
Paul Nielsen
Paul Nielsen
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67 views • December 09, 2020
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ NOS is the Dutch CNN | Biased News in Holland ✅

This video is protected by Article 19 - Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

In the Netherlands, one of the biggest problems that we have is the biased media. The NOS, the state media funded with taxpayers money, is the Dutch CNN. They are an important cause of the lack of critical thinking in the Dutch population. After getting home from work, people get home from work and at 8pm watch the NOS assuming that the information they are presented is the result of unbiased, highquality journalism.

The NOS markets themselves as neutral, honest and objective, but they are simply not. This is extremely unfair and deceitful.

The NOS is biased in three ways:
- Biased story selection
- Biased story telling
- Biased typecasting

#nos #biased

Links to this video on other websites:
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5ho3s... (downloadable)
- https://www.minds.com/media/951510335...

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1

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Paul Nielsen

Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltb...

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Keywords
cnnfake newspropagandanetherlandsbiasindoctrinationcultural marxismnosnpo
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