ThePatriotNurse:You're Watching It Happen: Desantis, The Feds and the Illegal Alien Showdown

Posted 16September2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the newest interation of 10th Amendment issues in the epic showdown of States vs Feds. These issues have always been in play since to founding of our country. They were by no means 'decided' at Gettysburg in the words of Jeff Sessions. They are still being decided today. How will we seek to redress grievances within a corrupt system? A Convention of States or inevitable balkanization.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

Feds, Rights, State Rights, immigration,Urban vs Rural, Banking, federal Reserve,