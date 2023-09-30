Yahweh Derangement Syndrome: Deconstructing The Devil's Greatest Trick

Almost 2,000 years ago, Saint Marcion of Sinope and Pope Pius I stood inside a marble foyer in Rome and hurled invectives at each other - each castigating the other with charges of being a wild-eyed heretic. It was a showdown that would forever change the course of Christianity and continues to impact people to this day.





Show notes and links:

