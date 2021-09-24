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Real Talk about Fauci and Bill Gates
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11 views • September 24, 2021
1. Dr. Fauci used false models funded by Bill Gates that said 2.2 million Americans would die.
https://youtu.be/c2TRmlsmMNU?t=1411
https://youtu.be/c2TRmlsmMNU?t=983
2. PCR tests are falsely calibrated to inflate the number of cases, and the inventor, Kary Mullis, said Fauci is a liar and the tests shouldn’t be used to test for covid. CDC recommends they be used, and is funded by Bill Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AMGE6hi9zBD7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOSeTz57xrCF
3. Covid-19 is 100% treatable using Budesonide, Ivermectin, and Hydroxychloroquine.
livestream links to watch the ReAwaken America Tour can be found at: https://thrivetimeshow.com or https://timetofreeamerica.com
like, comment, share, subscribe, turn on notifications!
https://youtu.be/c2TRmlsmMNU?t=1411
https://youtu.be/c2TRmlsmMNU?t=983
2. PCR tests are falsely calibrated to inflate the number of cases, and the inventor, Kary Mullis, said Fauci is a liar and the tests shouldn’t be used to test for covid. CDC recommends they be used, and is funded by Bill Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AMGE6hi9zBD7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOSeTz57xrCF
3. Covid-19 is 100% treatable using Budesonide, Ivermectin, and Hydroxychloroquine.
livestream links to watch the ReAwaken America Tour can be found at: https://thrivetimeshow.com or https://timetofreeamerica.com
like, comment, share, subscribe, turn on notifications!
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