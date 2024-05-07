Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WOW Chart
channel image
Son of the Republic
689 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

These long-term trendlines are fascinating.


NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The WOW Chart (7 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/PDTh-5zhs08

Keywords
resistancestock marketmarket crashmarket rallysupporttechnical analysisbull marketbear marketmomentumstock rallystock investingmarket analysissven henrichnorthman tradermacro viewmarket correctionmacro analysisuptrendstock tradingmarket melt-upsuper rallymarket pullbacktrendlinelong-term trendpivot point

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket