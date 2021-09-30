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PLANDEMIC WIPES OUT FLU WORLDWIDE, THEY THINK YOU'RE AN IDIOT - FLORIDA WIDE OPEN
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60 views • September 30, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fake Pandemic, Fake Tests - https://twitter.com/roccogalat....ilaw/status/13882278
Florida completely open - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-suspends-local-covid-19-emergency-orders_3800683.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-03-2&mktids=e69c15d6561a825d295422948a7d7608&est=CKhD7GXvci1wGrdwdrVQt1mYKqk2l7Sxz03bvsu7%2FZkH1IGGAMFIplasxEDYI%2Fc%3D
Banning books - https://www.blacklistednews.co....m/article/79816/usa-
Flu has unbelievebly disappeared worldwide - https://www.scientificamerican.....com/article/flu-has
Potatohead throws ventilators in the dump - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPw19AGleDI
China wants to run the internet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/chinese-leader-xi-jinping-lays-out-plan-to-control-the-global-internet-leaked-documents_3791944.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-02-3&mktids=a48244275690ab229999289f3e008a22&est=KykRKISsUNj%2FM%2BstkjNYguK90SS4ijrcqjy8CUxvvxh%2F79WgwA%2BAWMz4Zs%2FDLUc%3D
MSM hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/KyleKashuv..../status/138861125262
Harris to lead space council - https://theconservativeopinion.....com/kamala-harris-a
1950s common sense with asian flu - https://www.zerohedge.com/covi....d-19/niall-ferguson-
The Last President - https://twitter.com/Littleb298....72980/status/1388820
Link to PDF Book - https://ia800806.us.archive.or....g/22/items/TheLastPr
Mess with the bull, get the horns - https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=986rL_1619940909
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInman....UIC/status/138907657
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fake Pandemic, Fake Tests - https://twitter.com/roccogalat....ilaw/status/13882278
Florida completely open - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-gov-desantis-signs-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-suspends-local-covid-19-emergency-orders_3800683.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-03-2&mktids=e69c15d6561a825d295422948a7d7608&est=CKhD7GXvci1wGrdwdrVQt1mYKqk2l7Sxz03bvsu7%2FZkH1IGGAMFIplasxEDYI%2Fc%3D
Banning books - https://www.blacklistednews.co....m/article/79816/usa-
Flu has unbelievebly disappeared worldwide - https://www.scientificamerican.....com/article/flu-has
Potatohead throws ventilators in the dump - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPw19AGleDI
China wants to run the internet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/chinese-leader-xi-jinping-lays-out-plan-to-control-the-global-internet-leaked-documents_3791944.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-02-3&mktids=a48244275690ab229999289f3e008a22&est=KykRKISsUNj%2FM%2BstkjNYguK90SS4ijrcqjy8CUxvvxh%2F79WgwA%2BAWMz4Zs%2FDLUc%3D
MSM hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/KyleKashuv..../status/138861125262
Harris to lead space council - https://theconservativeopinion.....com/kamala-harris-a
1950s common sense with asian flu - https://www.zerohedge.com/covi....d-19/niall-ferguson-
The Last President - https://twitter.com/Littleb298....72980/status/1388820
Link to PDF Book - https://ia800806.us.archive.or....g/22/items/TheLastPr
Mess with the bull, get the horns - https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=986rL_1619940909
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInman....UIC/status/138907657
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