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AwPT - April 5 5G Body cells radiation misdaignosed as COVID, Gates created Corona chaos.
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55 views • April 07, 2020
Dr. Kyle-Sidell, shares his Intensive Care diagnoses. Statistics, Bill Gates created CAPS, a planned pandemic - that's here now!!
Intense questionning of COVID cases with non-corona symptoms, more like radiation poisoning! Bill Gates directs this created world stage play!!
Intense questionning of COVID cases with non-corona symptoms, more like radiation poisoning! Bill Gates directs this created world stage play!!
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