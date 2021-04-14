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Bill Gates Backs Project to 'Dim the Sun' | Tucker Carlson
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127 views • April 14, 2021
*Really, if it was anyone other than a way to powerful, sociopathic billionaire we would be calling the guys in the white coats. So why are he and his eugenicist clique dictating policy on global health and climate change???
'Apocalypse Neve' author Michael Shellenberger calls idea 'terrible' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker
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By: Tucker Carlson/Fox News
Original url: https://youtu.be/-wwIBUCBrF8
'Apocalypse Neve' author Michael Shellenberger calls idea 'terrible' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
By: Tucker Carlson/Fox News
Original url: https://youtu.be/-wwIBUCBrF8
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