FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 148:1-7, Pt. 1 of 2, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250517

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD is HERE and THERE! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

1. I praise You my JEHOVAH and LORD. I praise You my JEHOVAH from the Heavens: I praise You Heavenly Father in the heights.

2. All Your Angels praise You, JEHOVAH SHALOM; all Your Hosts praise You!

3. Sun and moon, praise JEHOVAH: you stars of light, praise JEHOVAH!

4. You, Heavens and Heavens, praise YAHWEH, and you waters above the Heavens!

5. We praise Your Name, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is HERE and THERE: for You commanded, and they were created.

6. You have also established them for ever and ever: You have made a decree which shall not pass.

7. We praise You YAHWEH from the earth, you dragons, and all deeps. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD is HERE and THERE for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 148:1-7 personalized KJV).

