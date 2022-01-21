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Saldana Clan is Menachem ben Amiel ben Solomon Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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26 views • January 21, 2022
19th Sh'vat 5782
January 20, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Many people have a misconception that any male from King David line can be the messiah, but that is not the case.
The messiah is a son of king Solomon yibum of Nathan or the marriage of the widow of Nathan ben David. This line went to Ireland - Spain - Europe, the RL 252 - S933 haplogroup.
This line has been hidden only to be reveled in the End of Days. (Genesis 49:1)
This video is called the Saldana Clan Is Menahem ben Amiel ben Solomon Torah Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Link:
Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
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https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
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Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
January 20, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Many people have a misconception that any male from King David line can be the messiah, but that is not the case.
The messiah is a son of king Solomon yibum of Nathan or the marriage of the widow of Nathan ben David. This line went to Ireland - Spain - Europe, the RL 252 - S933 haplogroup.
This line has been hidden only to be reveled in the End of Days. (Genesis 49:1)
This video is called the Saldana Clan Is Menahem ben Amiel ben Solomon Torah Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Link:
Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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