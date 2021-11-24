Abundant Provision or Money SCAM? - Ep 24 Sailing With Thankfulness

Convincing and seemingly legitimate reasons are given by scammers to give people false hope about offers of money. We received an email like this. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

Find out what happened and the unique approach we use to get the resources needed to produce the Sailing With Thankfulness episodes and sustain living on our boat.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pixabay.com