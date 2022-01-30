© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EntertheStars: Between The Satanic Lying MSM Headlines [29.01.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • January 30, 2022
-> WhyEVCarsWon'tWork, WaronMethane, CongressMandateExemption, FamilyFreezesatBorderCrossing
Links:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/california-10-billion-plan-electric-vehicle-adoption-132515965.html
https://pod-point.com/guides/driver/how-long-to-charge-an-electric-car#:~:text=Summary,with%20a%207kW%20charging%20point.
https://www.myev.com/research/ev-101/how-long-should-an-electric-cars-battery-last
https://www.edfenergy.com/electric-cars/batteries#:~:text=Electric%20car%20battery%20technology&;text=Most%20manufacturers%20have%20a%20five,they%20need%20to%20be%20replaced.
https://www.recurrentauto.com/research/costs-ev-battery-replacement
https://www.yahoo.com/news/study-gas-stoves-worse-climate-151523642.html
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181120073817.htm
https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-headed-another-bruising-vaccine-130012422.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/changes-period-getting-covid-vaccine-233010197.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/9db92547-6685-3911-af4a-fba411f127cb/walmart-costco-and-other.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-did-president-biden-170026587.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gun-rights-group-sues-california-203719743.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/does-covid-19-vaccine-pose-110501692.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/family-died-freezing-cold-us-200418848.html
5,620 views Premiered 15 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ssZzXDSdjaY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/california-10-billion-plan-electric-vehicle-adoption-132515965.html
https://pod-point.com/guides/driver/how-long-to-charge-an-electric-car#:~:text=Summary,with%20a%207kW%20charging%20point.
https://www.myev.com/research/ev-101/how-long-should-an-electric-cars-battery-last
https://www.edfenergy.com/electric-cars/batteries#:~:text=Electric%20car%20battery%20technology&;text=Most%20manufacturers%20have%20a%20five,they%20need%20to%20be%20replaced.
https://www.recurrentauto.com/research/costs-ev-battery-replacement
https://www.yahoo.com/news/study-gas-stoves-worse-climate-151523642.html
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181120073817.htm
https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-headed-another-bruising-vaccine-130012422.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/changes-period-getting-covid-vaccine-233010197.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/9db92547-6685-3911-af4a-fba411f127cb/walmart-costco-and-other.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-did-president-biden-170026587.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gun-rights-group-sues-california-203719743.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/does-covid-19-vaccine-pose-110501692.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/family-died-freezing-cold-us-200418848.html
5,620 views Premiered 15 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ssZzXDSdjaY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.