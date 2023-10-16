Create New Account
Exposing The Myth Of Israel And 'Self-Defence'
The Kokoda Kid
Israel wants the world to view the current massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza as an act of self defence. What is happening here though, is the 'prison guards' indiscriminately killing their prisoners because some of them rebelled.

After being thrown out of their homes and towns and being brutalized for decades, people have had enough. Listen and watch this video if you want to get a clearer picture of this terrible event.

Video Source:

Double Down News

Closing Theme Music:

'Cloak And Dagger' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Double Down News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

