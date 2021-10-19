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"Oneness Vs. the 1%"- Interview with Dr. Vandana Shiva
Mercola
Mercola
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2 views • October 19, 2021
In this interview, social justice and anti-GMO advocate Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., discusses her book, "Oneness Vs. the 1%: Shattering Illusions, Seeding Freedom," which she co-wrote with her son, in which she argues that the ultra-wealthy elite are responsible for a majority of the environmental, financial and health crises currently facing us.

• In “Oneness Vs. the 1%: Shattering Illusions, Seeding Freedom,” Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., argues that the ultra-wealthy elite are responsible for a majority of the environmental, financial and health crises currently facing us
• Bill Gates’ wealth and “philanthropic” efforts, for example, have allowed him to gain unprecedented influence over agriculture and global health policies that threaten food security and human health
• The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a massive transfer of wealth to the rich
• While global lockdowns have decimated small businesses and left many to struggle financially, wealthy globalists have amassed immense profits, and lockdowns have prevented public mobilization against tech and retail giants
• To facilitate the transfer of wealth, the elite lobby for the elimination of labor and environmental laws, as well as human and farmer’s rights

Read the full article: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/18/vandana-shiva-oneness-versus-the-1.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_oneness-vs-the-1-interview-with-dr-vandana-shiva

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