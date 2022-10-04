Mind Control Neuroweapon In The Vaxx: Hidden Document EXPOSES Jab Can React To 5G Towers

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Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston joins Stew to expose how the FDA CONFIRMED the vaccine is an ELECTRIC device! It's full of semiconductors that communicates with 5G, manipulating our brains.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1mis7q-evidence-mind-control-neuroweapon-in-the-vaxx-hidden-document-exposes-jab-c.html