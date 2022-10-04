Create New Account
Mind Control Neuroweapon In The Vaxx: Hidden Document EXPOSES Jab Can React To 5G Towers
EndGameNow
Published 2 months ago

Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston joins Stew to expose how the FDA CONFIRMED the vaccine is an ELECTRIC device! It's full of semiconductors that communicates with 5G, manipulating our brains.


