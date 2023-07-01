Planned Parenthood Teaches Kids GROTESQUE Sex Acts: Canadian School Grooms Kids

Stew Peters Show





June 30, 2023





Kids were targeted in Canada and taught depraved sexual acts.

Odessa Orlewicz, from Liberty Talk Canada, is here to talk about Planned Parenthood’s sexual education curriculum.

The Canadian school held a sex-ed class and allowed Planned Parenthood to teach it.

During the class disgusting “sex cards” were made available to students that described grotesque sexual acts.

The Planned Parenthood located in Regina, Saskatchewan is now claiming the curriculum was a mistake and not supposed to be there.

However, the spokeswoman claimed she doesn’t think this is a big deal.

The mainstream news is claiming this was an isolated incident.

However, these sex cards have been distributed at three other events across Canada.

They are teaching children the sex acts they want them to learn so they can molest them.

The Muslim community has been made aware of materials that sexualize kids and they have started threatening Justin Trudeau.

If parents continue to fight back the globalists’ sex religion must be destroyed.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x8kjq-planned-parenthood-teaches-kids-grotesque-sex-acts-canadian-school-grooms-k.html



