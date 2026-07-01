Running an ice cream cone under steaming hot water and it resists melting, until eventually it washes away



Many ice creams in America will no longer melt because the ingredients have been changed, they are actually engineered to not melt.



Modern ice creams have:



- Higher Levels of Stabilizers and Gums

- High percentages of Vegetable Oils and Fats instead of Dairy Fat

- More Air than standard ice cream, sometimes over 100%

- More sweeteners, maltodextrins and other solids adjust the freezing point



Many ice creams can’t even legally be called ice cream anymore in America



Our food is a science experiment. Goyslop.....YAAYYYY!!

Source @The Awakened Species ☀️

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