Quo Vadis





Jan 7, 2023

In this video we share The Warning According to Popes and Mystics.





The Warning is also called Illumination of Conscience, an event which mystics say will stop everything (including planes in the skies) and pave the way for each person on earth to see the condition of their souls as God sees them.





It will be a historic act of Divine Mercy to save as many souls as possible before the unprecedented Chastisement.





Let me share more information about the Warning by citing Pope Pius IX (1792-1878) and Pope Paul VI (1897-1978), both now saints.





Pope Pius IX had said: ““Since the whole world is against God and His Church, it is evident that He has reserved the victory over His enemies to Himself. . . all will be forced to look to the supernatural. . .





There will come a great wonder, which will fill the world with astonishment.”





About a century later, Pope Paul VI said: “The maturity of conscience, most difficult to evaluate today, is the discernment between evil and good.





Humanity has performed so many evil deeds that its conscience is now darkened by sin. We will need a terrible warning, and many will refuse to listen—a terrible warning.





Most people will not heed it, but it will be essential to replace the moral order.





Many have lived using their freedom for every kind of pleasure, and they are under the gaze of our God; but this judgment will be direct—at the same time, with His tenderness—and they will be forced to recognize their sin and to separate their sin from their goodness.





This time, the sins of the world will be revealed.”





And there have been many others, all credible, who have given information, in some words or another, about the Warning, their sources being supernatural.





To stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, Jesus said; “The Mini-Judgment is a reality.





People no longer realize that they offend Me”





Jesus added: “The very fact that such judgments will come is because people refuse to convert and continue to live in darkness.”





The Blessed Mother to Father Stefano Gobbi: “Tongues of fire will come down upon you all, my poor children, so ensnared and seduced by Satan and by all the evil spirits who, during these years, have attained their greatest triumph.





And thus, you will be illuminated by this divine light . . . which will open the door of your heart to receive the great gift of divine mercy.”





In Garabandal, Spain on July 27, 1975, seer Mari Loli was asked when the Warning would happen and she replied: “All I can say is that it is very near, and that it is very important that we get ready for it...”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkIZDLRpt0Q&t=11s



