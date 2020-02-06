Trump Pushes Americans to Support Deep State Coup in Venezuela

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the 2020 State of the Union Address, President Trump promoted the CIA-trained Venezuelan puppet, Juan Guaido, to the American people in an effort to gain US citizen's support for an illegal coup attempt that is continuing to ruin the lives of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.
SUBSCRIBE TO JAKE'S EMAIL LIST:
https://www.blackstoneintel.com/newsl...