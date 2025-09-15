BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Another Major Psyop and False Flag as Charlie Kirk Executed in Broad Daylight On Eve of 9/11
What is happening
331 views • 1 day ago

In many ways, Charlie Kirk’s broad daylight execution, particularly for young people, was as big as 9/11 was for us. Or as big as JFK was for people even older. Interestingly, the same group (CIA/Mossad) was involved in all three. And, all three were to push forward on many agendas. In today’s walk n’ talk from Mykonos, Greece, Jeff looks over all the evidence, motive and agendas related to this event and what they were pushing through CONgress while everyone was distracted. Problem. Reaction. Solution.


***** Sources for this video *****

Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - CHARLIE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8SbeHhNR9k

Official BLM on Stabbing: https://x.com/celestialbe1ng/status/1965789501353271599

Charlie Kirk on Epstein File Release: https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1966040629173273045

Kirk Final Interview with Ben Shapiro:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1966150198112969194

Dan Bilzerian, Charlie Figured it Out:

https://x.com/DanBilzerian/status/1965971534146621733

Israeli Supporter Says the Unsayable: https://x.com/RyLiberty/status/1966104270807466294

Ian Carroll Says Kirk Avoided Interview With Nick Fuentes:

https://x.com/i/status/1962574575385837636

MSNBC Host Suggests It was Charlie’s Fault he got Killed:

https://x.com/ggreenwald/status/1965863651753275868

Larken Rose Take on the Matter:

https://vigilante.tv/w/mG7t7ritoHbA9217juCovU

Supporter Shooting in Celebration:

https://x.com/iamyesyouareno/status/1965859247364911439

Flag Lowered Into Position at Trump Assassination Attempt:

https://x.com/KremlinTrolls/status/1945902788279493030

Shooter Jumps Off Roof:

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1966322208067957176

Hand Signals Before Shot Was Taken:

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1966270716346593298

More Signaling:

https://x.com/SrSniffsAlot/status/1966154983440789611


