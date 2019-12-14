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CNN says No MEAT by 2030
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31 views • December 14, 2019
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Source
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/health-news/peak-meat-must-be-reached-by-2030-to-combat-climate-change-scientists-say/ar-AAK3Su9?ocid=spartanntp
New to Dlive sign up here https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-23364632
Join the Fallout Shelter discord https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
or send email to [email protected]
Source
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/health-news/peak-meat-must-be-reached-by-2030-to-combat-climate-change-scientists-say/ar-AAK3Su9?ocid=spartanntp
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