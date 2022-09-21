Giving Tuesday: Give the gift of freedom

Every day, we have to turn away people in need due to lack of funding...
Help us destroy covid fascism, and TAKE AMERICA BACK.
This #GivingTuesday, give the gift of freedom.
Donate online at wethepatriotsusa.org, or contact us at [email protected] to arrange a meeting to discuss a substantial gift or visit our website now to donate.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: c64bbbb949dd7624
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.