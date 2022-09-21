Create New Account
Giving Tuesday: Give the gift of freedom
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago

Every day, we have to turn away people in need due to lack of funding...

Help us destroy covid fascism, and TAKE AMERICA BACK.


This #GivingTuesday, give the gift of freedom.


Donate online at wethepatriotsusa.org, or contact us at [email protected] to arrange a meeting to discuss a substantial gift or visit our website now to donate.




