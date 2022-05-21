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Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 3 - 21/05/2022
MatrixAcapella
MatrixAcapella
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10 views • May 21, 2022
Monkeypox cases investigated in Europe, US, Canada and Australia
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61506562

Expert warns that the monkeypox is spread through 'close body contact' - and not through the air in people that aren't sick: Health officials scramble as first case of rare virus is detected in the US, while Italy and Sweden their first cases as well
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10833643/Expert-warns-monkeypox-spread-close-body-contact-not-air.html

Massachusetts public health officials confirm case of monkeypox
https://www.mass.gov/news/massachusetts-public-health-officials-confirm-case-of-monkeypox

U.S. government places $119 million order for 13 million freeze-dried Monkeypox vaccines
https://www.mass.gov/news/massachusetts-public-health-officials-confirm-case-of-monkeypox

U.S. monkeypox case reported, as Spain, Portugal report infections in growing outbreak
https://www.statnews.com/2022/05/18/spain-portugal-report-monkeypox-cases-raising-specter-of-wider-outbreak/

Possible monkeypox case linked to patient at New York City hospital
https://abc7ny.com/monkeypox-cdc-disease-new-york-city/11872327/

Germany, France, Belgium confirm first cases of monkeypox
https://www.dw.com/en/germany-france-belgium-confirm-first-cases-of-monkeypox/a-61865185

Charles Nenner Warns "One Third Of Global Population Won't Survive Next War Cycle"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/charles-nenner-warns-one-third-global-population-wont-survive-next-war-cycle

Skyrocketing global food and energy prices set to slam Brits with ‘very big income shock’
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1611375/skyrocketing-global-food-prices-energy-costs-bank-of-England-ont

Inflation will cause recession, food prices to spiral 'much further': Hedge fund manager
https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/inflation-recession-food-prices-hedge-fund

Ukraine invasion could cause global food crisis, UN warns
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61503049

Wells Fargo CEO Warns "No Question" Worst Is Yet To Come For Americans
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/wells-fargo-ceo-warns-no-question-worst-yet-come-americans

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-706929

WORLD POLITICS
‘The stakes here are now massive’: Turkey is threatening to block NATO membership for Sweden and Finland
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/17/will-turkey-block-nato-membership-for-sweden-and-finland.html

Google Moves Employees Out of Russia
https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-subsidiary-in-russia-to-file-for-bankruptcy-11652876597

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Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventscollapsewarvirusus politicsfood pricesshortagescovidrussaenergy pricesmonkeypox
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