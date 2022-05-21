Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 3 - 21/05/2022

Monkeypox cases investigated in Europe, US, Canada and AustraliaExpert warns that the monkeypox is spread through 'close body contact' - and not through the air in people that aren't sick: Health officials scramble as first case of rare virus is detected in the US, while Italy and Sweden their first cases as wellMassachusetts public health officials confirm case of monkeypoxU.S. government places $119 million order for 13 million freeze-dried Monkeypox vaccinesU.S. monkeypox case reported, as Spain, Portugal report infections in growing outbreakPossible monkeypox case linked to patient at New York City hospitalGermany, France, Belgium confirm first cases of monkeypoxCharles Nenner Warns "One Third Of Global Population Won't Survive Next War Cycle"Skyrocketing global food and energy prices set to slam Brits with ‘very big income shock’Inflation will cause recession, food prices to spiral 'much further': Hedge fund managerUkraine invasion could cause global food crisis, UN warnsWells Fargo CEO Warns "No Question" Worst Is Yet To Come For AmericansIsrael to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drillWORLD POLITICS‘The stakes here are now massive’: Turkey is threatening to block NATO membership for Sweden and FinlandGoogle Moves Employees Out of RussiaSupport us:BTC: 3H1Uj8AeMvHZghRXRAf4twDtPQT882vNqQETH: 0x8b67f3278324F87a378dfc847fF6B93A1f2ad8e3Follow us:Twitter/MatrixAcapella