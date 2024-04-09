Create New Account
Preliminary footage suggests that Pervomaiskoye (west of Donetsk) has come under Full Russian Control after fighting took place over a year and a half for control of the village
Published 20 hours ago

Preliminary footage suggests that Pervomaiskoye (west of Donetsk) has come under full Russian control after fighting took place over a year and a half for control of the village.

Slowly but surely the grip of the AFU over Donetsk is being broken.

