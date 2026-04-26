The Imperative of Public Access: Unveiling the Sandy Hook Hoax as a Blueprint for Democratic Accountability

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This analysis discusses the importance of transparency in government investigations, using the Sandy Hook Hoax as a case study. It advocates for public access to evidence while addressing privacy and legal concerns, highlighting benefits for accountability, misinformation reduction, and democratic principles.
Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-imperative-of-public-access-unveiling
#SandyHookHoax #PublicAccessImperative #DemocraticAccountability #EvidenceTransparency #GovernmentSecrecy
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