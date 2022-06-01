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NATO won’t rule out sending more troops to Eastern Europe
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90 views • June 01, 2022
RT.
NATO has never been a role model for sticking to agreements in the past, and now its secretary general says the alliance will no longer adhere to agreed limits on troop deployments in Eastern Europe. Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes the bloc is disregarding fundamental agreements intended to preserve stability in Europe.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16u9xv-nato-wont-rule-out-sending-more-troops-to-eastern-europe.html
NATO has never been a role model for sticking to agreements in the past, and now its secretary general says the alliance will no longer adhere to agreed limits on troop deployments in Eastern Europe. Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes the bloc is disregarding fundamental agreements intended to preserve stability in Europe.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16u9xv-nato-wont-rule-out-sending-more-troops-to-eastern-europe.html
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