Bible Prophecy: The Reality and Proximity of Eternity by Pastor J.D. Farag

J.D. Farag discusses 2 Peter 3:3-12 which addresses scoffers
that will come in the last days. They are following their own evil desires.
They will say where is this coming you promised? Everything goes on as it has
since beginning of creation? .. Present earth and heaven are reserved for fire
being kept for the day of judgment.
Mirrored
