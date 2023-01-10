Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bible Prophecy: The Reality and Proximity of Eternity by Pastor J.D. Farag
11 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

J.D. Farag discusses 2 Peter 3:3-12 which addresses scoffers that will come in the last days. They are following their own evil desires. They will say where is this coming you promised? Everything goes on as it has since beginning of creation? .. Present earth and heaven are reserved for fire being kept for the day of judgment.  Mirrored

Keywords
prophecyscoffersday of judgmentevil desires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket