America Is Following in China’s Footsteps. Here’s How We Stop It
Published 14 hours ago

America Is Following in China’s Footsteps. Here’s How We Stop It

Survivor of Mao's China tells Tucker Carlson the US is heading toward communism after rearing generations of 'Marxists' now running schools and colleges: 'It must be stopped!'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13133293/Mao-China-Tucker-Carlson-communism.html

Keywords
americais following inchinas footstepsheres how we stop it

