EESL Week3 Spartans-vs-Spartak Bryansk | Game of the Week | 2023 Season

The season contiues as the upstart men from Bryansk try to take down the reigning champions from the big city of Moscow. Can the country boys do it and take down the big franchise? Watch and find out! Let's enjoy some American Football action while we wait for the NFL and XFL to get back on your TV! Speaking of TV... This match was originally aired on KlowdTV - America's best live event streaming source. If you want action on your TV, PC or mobile device try KlowdTV today at klowdtv.com
If you'd like the contact the EESL then write send your messages to [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.