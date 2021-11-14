© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Immunity Fix (James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D and Siim Land)
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • November 14, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/14/how-to-improve-immune-system.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211114&mid=DM1042274&rid=1321825986
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/RqALKw0LP69u.mp4
http://drjamesdinic.com/
https://siimland.com/
Many who end up with severe COVID-19 have reduced adaptive immune function. As a result, they don't clear the virus quickly and end up having to rely on a more proinflammatory killing of the virus inside their cells instead, which damages healthy cells as well
Reduced T cell function appears to be a primary cause of severe COVID-19
Diet and nutritional supplementation are two key strategies that can help support your immune function. Topping the list of nutrients required are vitamin D, magnesium, zinc and selenium
Melatonin is also important. It has the ability to freely pass into any cell where it upregulates Nrf2 transcription, thereby boosting endogenous antioxidant production
Other strategies that help support your immunity through a variety of means include time-restricted eating, exercise and sauna
This article was previously published December 20, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
"The Immunity Fix: Strengthen Your Immune System, Fight Off Infections, Reverse Chronic Disease and Live a Healthier Life" is a book written by James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D., with whom Ico-wrote "Super Fuel," and Siim Land, an esteemed biohacker and author of "Metabolic Autophagy."
In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody's list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.
Many who end up with severe illness produce low amounts of Type 1 interferon. There's also a reduction in their adaptive immune system. As a result, they don't clear the virus quickly and end up having to rely on a more proinflammatory killing of the virus inside their cells instead.
Also...
Immune System Basics
Top Two Nutrient Deficiencies to Address
Zinc and Selenium Are Also Important
High-Dose Melatonin Reduces COVID-19 Mortality
Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide
Address Your Metabolic Health
The Case for a Low Linoleic Acid Diet
Simple Strategies to Improve Your NAD+ Level
Other Benefits of Sauna Bathing
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/RqALKw0LP69u.mp4
http://drjamesdinic.com/
https://siimland.com/
Many who end up with severe COVID-19 have reduced adaptive immune function. As a result, they don't clear the virus quickly and end up having to rely on a more proinflammatory killing of the virus inside their cells instead, which damages healthy cells as well
Reduced T cell function appears to be a primary cause of severe COVID-19
Diet and nutritional supplementation are two key strategies that can help support your immune function. Topping the list of nutrients required are vitamin D, magnesium, zinc and selenium
Melatonin is also important. It has the ability to freely pass into any cell where it upregulates Nrf2 transcription, thereby boosting endogenous antioxidant production
Other strategies that help support your immunity through a variety of means include time-restricted eating, exercise and sauna
This article was previously published December 20, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
"The Immunity Fix: Strengthen Your Immune System, Fight Off Infections, Reverse Chronic Disease and Live a Healthier Life" is a book written by James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D., with whom Ico-wrote "Super Fuel," and Siim Land, an esteemed biohacker and author of "Metabolic Autophagy."
In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody's list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.
Many who end up with severe illness produce low amounts of Type 1 interferon. There's also a reduction in their adaptive immune system. As a result, they don't clear the virus quickly and end up having to rely on a more proinflammatory killing of the virus inside their cells instead.
Also...
Immune System Basics
Top Two Nutrient Deficiencies to Address
Zinc and Selenium Are Also Important
High-Dose Melatonin Reduces COVID-19 Mortality
Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide
Address Your Metabolic Health
The Case for a Low Linoleic Acid Diet
Simple Strategies to Improve Your NAD+ Level
Other Benefits of Sauna Bathing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.