Children of Darkness
PRB Ministry
Published Yesterday

2Thess lesson #58; Satan and his army have developed counterfeits, in every dispensation, they put forth counterfeit teaching and even counterfeit Believers. A study in Matthew chapter 13 -the TARES among the WHEAT parable tells us this fact. There is a synagogue of Satan as well.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfare

