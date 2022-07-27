Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 27, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed temporary deployment points of 28th Mechanized Brigade and 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of AFU in Nikolaev on the territory of former factory of reinforced concrete products and Nikolaevstroytrans motor transport company. The enemy suffered losses of up to 200 servicemen and more than 20 armoured vehicles and specialised vehicles.





💥1 company of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of AFU has been completely destroyed as a result of shelling near Artemovsk. In addition, 53rd AFU Mechanized Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic has effectively lost its combat effectiveness as a result of the destruction of a command post by high-precision strike.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces on July 24 destroyed more than 100 rockets for US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system near Lyubimovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, according to updated reports. Up to 120 servicemen of the military guarding the site have been eliminated, along with foreign mercenaries and technicians.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️ 4 command and control posts of battalions of 54th Mechanized and 17th Tank Brigades, 107th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Zaitsevo and Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 65th Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Malye Shcherbaki, Zaporozhye Region have been destroyed.





▫️142 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit including foreign mercenaries at temporary deployment point at Ukrainian Energy Machines plant in Kharkov, as well as militants of Black Hundred formation near Artemovsk, Donetsk People's Republic.





▫️8 ammunition depots have also been destroyed near Mayorsk and Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic, Novoandreevka, Malye Shcherbaki and Stepovoye, Zaporozhye Region and Kul'bakino, Nikolaev Region.





💥Within counter-battery warfare, 1 battery of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems and Giatsint-B howitzer artillery battery near Dzerzhinsk, 1 battery of Grad MLRS near Bylbasovka, 2 platoons of Msta-B howitzer and 5 platoons of D-30 guns at firing positions near Otradovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo and Georgievka in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian air force near Barmashovo, Nikolaev Region.





▫️Also, 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Petrovskoye, Novomayorskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Barabashovka, Mykhailovka, Petropavlovka, Kamenka in Kharkov Region and Kuz'mino in Lugansk People's Republic.





▫️In addition, 10 rockets of multiple-launch rocket systems Olha and HIMARS have been intercepted over Antonovka and Brilevka in Kherson Region, as well as Kherson city.





📊 In total, 260 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,622 unmanned aerial vehicles, 358 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,167 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 763 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,203 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,494 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.