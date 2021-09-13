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Mandates Are Not Laws, Do Your Duty & Do Not Comply - Thousands Quitting Their Jobs
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300 views • September 13, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Do your duty and do not comply - https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/09/10/do-your-duty-as-an-american-and-do-not-comply-n441098
CDC says government cannot mandate vaxx - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html
Thousands quitting their jobs over vaxx - https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/04/crisis-in-america-millions-of-veteran-nurses-are-resigning-or-being-fired-over-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Expect to see mass resignations in the future - https://www.wwnytv.com/2021/09/10/hospital-stop-delivering-babies-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate/
These type of doctors should be terminated - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caught-on-video-we-need-to-be-more-scary-to-the-public-we-need-to-inflate-the-real-covid-numbers/
Hospital tries to CYA after getting busted - https://www.wect.com/2021/09/10/novant-health-issues-statement-leaked-internal-discussion-covid-19-patient-numbers/
Medical journals are a joke - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9980015/26-Lancet-scientists-trashed-theory-Covid-leaked-Chinese-lab-links-Wuhan.html
Fauci can't answer logical question - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stop-the-presses-sanjay-gupta-finally-asks-fauci-about-israeli-study-showing-natural-immunity-is-13x-times-greater-than-vaccine/
Don't comply, it's all political theatre - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/10/white-house-announces-vaccine-exemption-for-illegal-aliens-mandates-on-american-citizens-remain/
As usual congress exempt from mandates - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/members-congress-aides-exempt-bidens-vax-mandate/
Actual science but the MSM will ignore - https://summit.news/2021/09/10/study-finds-teenage-boys-6-times-more-likely-to-suffer-heart-problems-from-vaccine-than-be-hospitalized-by-covid/
UK apparantly scraps vaxx passport plans - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-victory-boris-johnson-just-cancelled-vaccine-passports/
Potatohead forms the first woke soy boy military - https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/10/biden-administration-orders-ideological-purge-of-u-s-military-academies/
Wow, NYT covers Potatoheads drone strike that killed innocent family - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyt-offers-video-proof-joe-biden-vaporized-an-innocent-family-of-9-to-divert-attention-from-terrorist-attack-against-u-s-marines/
Merit is unjust because it rewards productive people - https://campusreform.org/article?id=18114
Maryland judge kills himself instead of being arrested - https://www.yahoo.com/news/maryland-judge-kills-himself-moments-184959698.html
Man beats up woman in MMA bout, why does MMA allow this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/male-transgender-mma-fighter-wins-overwhelms-biological-female-photos/
Maybe don't ask for the water cannon - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-gets-blasted-by-water-cannon/
Dog goes flying - https://twitter.com/AsTheWorldBurnz/status/1436308687749095425
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436775853426311168
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Subscribe To My Suddenly Senior Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtHs9n_mjk7tz5jNNDuAG-Q?sub_confirmation=1
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Do your duty and do not comply - https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/09/10/do-your-duty-as-an-american-and-do-not-comply-n441098
CDC says government cannot mandate vaxx - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html
Thousands quitting their jobs over vaxx - https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/04/crisis-in-america-millions-of-veteran-nurses-are-resigning-or-being-fired-over-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Expect to see mass resignations in the future - https://www.wwnytv.com/2021/09/10/hospital-stop-delivering-babies-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate/
These type of doctors should be terminated - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caught-on-video-we-need-to-be-more-scary-to-the-public-we-need-to-inflate-the-real-covid-numbers/
Hospital tries to CYA after getting busted - https://www.wect.com/2021/09/10/novant-health-issues-statement-leaked-internal-discussion-covid-19-patient-numbers/
Medical journals are a joke - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9980015/26-Lancet-scientists-trashed-theory-Covid-leaked-Chinese-lab-links-Wuhan.html
Fauci can't answer logical question - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stop-the-presses-sanjay-gupta-finally-asks-fauci-about-israeli-study-showing-natural-immunity-is-13x-times-greater-than-vaccine/
Don't comply, it's all political theatre - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/10/white-house-announces-vaccine-exemption-for-illegal-aliens-mandates-on-american-citizens-remain/
As usual congress exempt from mandates - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/members-congress-aides-exempt-bidens-vax-mandate/
Actual science but the MSM will ignore - https://summit.news/2021/09/10/study-finds-teenage-boys-6-times-more-likely-to-suffer-heart-problems-from-vaccine-than-be-hospitalized-by-covid/
UK apparantly scraps vaxx passport plans - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-victory-boris-johnson-just-cancelled-vaccine-passports/
Potatohead forms the first woke soy boy military - https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/10/biden-administration-orders-ideological-purge-of-u-s-military-academies/
Wow, NYT covers Potatoheads drone strike that killed innocent family - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyt-offers-video-proof-joe-biden-vaporized-an-innocent-family-of-9-to-divert-attention-from-terrorist-attack-against-u-s-marines/
Merit is unjust because it rewards productive people - https://campusreform.org/article?id=18114
Maryland judge kills himself instead of being arrested - https://www.yahoo.com/news/maryland-judge-kills-himself-moments-184959698.html
Man beats up woman in MMA bout, why does MMA allow this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/male-transgender-mma-fighter-wins-overwhelms-biological-female-photos/
Maybe don't ask for the water cannon - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-gets-blasted-by-water-cannon/
Dog goes flying - https://twitter.com/AsTheWorldBurnz/status/1436308687749095425
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436775853426311168
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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