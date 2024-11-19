BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Holy Anointing Oils
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 5 months ago

HOLY ANOINTING OILS

Mar 6:12-13 So they set out and preached that people should turn from sin to God, they expelled many demons, and they anointed many sick people with oil and healed them.

Anoint them with what? How does this oil work? Do I just use virgin olive oil or does it need something else found in TORAH?

Rev 22:15 Outside are the homosexuals, those involved with the occult and with drugs, the sexually immoral, murderers, idol-worshippers, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.


The word "drugs" in Greek is G5333 φαρμακός pharmakos. Where we get the word Pharmacy from in English. Thayer Definition: pertaining to magical arts.

Learn about the healing properties of the biblical oils found in scripture. Those given to us from Yehovah Raffa (The Lord the Healer)


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarhrrmessianicadamsstraight truthcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy