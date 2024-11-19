HOLY ANOINTING OILS

Mar 6:12-13 So they set out and preached that people should turn from sin to God, they expelled many demons, and they anointed many sick people with oil and healed them.

Anoint them with what? How does this oil work? Do I just use virgin olive oil or does it need something else found in TORAH?

Rev 22:15 Outside are the homosexuals, those involved with the occult and with drugs, the sexually immoral, murderers, idol-worshippers, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.





The word "drugs" in Greek is G5333 φαρμακός pharmakos. Where we get the word Pharmacy from in English. Thayer Definition: pertaining to magical arts.

Learn about the healing properties of the biblical oils found in scripture. Those given to us from Yehovah Raffa (The Lord the Healer)





www.BGMCTV.org