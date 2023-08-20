Where have all Perth’s skinks gone? Cold and sluggish, under the potting mix pile MVI_3855

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Just as with grasshoppers and beetles,
spiders and preying mantises, geckoes and butterflies, I see less skinks these
days, and this concerns me. It is another group of fauna that appear to me to
be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective
observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read
Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she
foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.