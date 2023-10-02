Am coming-out re: Tartaria's old history & Star Forts

Update: Heads-up on the 5G brain-Apocalypse is extended thru mid-November due to Extension date on The Budget question! FEMA FCC 5G KILL GRID -- Todd Callender & Deb Tavares (bitchute.com)
I think this 'Tartarian re-write of history' is going to really gain BIG TIME-interest all over the world. ..Much like the 'Chariot of the Gods' book changed so many, however, this time it will be a great deal faster. This is happening NOW so more doubt will be placed on "Our own foundation," our lives, our leaders & teachers! "..Question everything!"
Are the 1500-1700 dated maps fake? ..Or are the early photographs of the buildings being "constructed" in fact photos of the stone or bricks being dis-assembled/torn-down by those who hate an 'Old former Age?'
Jon Levi & David Edward link: https://jonlevichannel.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Evidence-Old-World-David-Edward/dp/B0CJ4546QY
https://archive.org/details/fingerprintsofthegodsbygrahamhancock
Correction: Meant to say: Princess Sacagawea of the 1804-06 Lewis & Clark Expedition, not Pocahontas!
One REPO market 2019 point of view of: https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1912v.htm
Have you ever noticed the weird, shaped cactus on the LEFT-side of the 'State of Arizona' tax-stamp-license Corporate PLATE looks more like 'the Devil's Pitchfork?'
http://annavonreitz.com/norepublicavailable.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/sloppylanguagekills.pdf
