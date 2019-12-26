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Scientists Speak Out UN IPCC's = Hocus Pocus Science! Climate Change Belief IS Belief In A Lie (MIRRORED)
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357 views • December 26, 2019
Scientists Speak Out UN IPCC's = Hocus Pocus Science! Climate Change Belief IS Belief In A Lie (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p5x34kq4RIU/
Please circulate; link is below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaVL1Ham-4A&feature=youtu.be
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Mirrored from Bitchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p5x34kq4RIU/
Please circulate; link is below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaVL1Ham-4A&feature=youtu.be
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
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