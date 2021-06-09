The CDC website: COVID CAMPS for Containment - Lockdowns!

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Link:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Another bit of concentration camp news. If the [DS] has its way, the masses would be forced vaccinated in concentration camps, and those vaccinated will be dying from vaccines. This is happening in all 200 countries. There is no where to run and nowhere to hide