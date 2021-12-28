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Covid Response: Crime Against Humanity
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21 views • December 28, 2021
Robin Monotti explains how the UNESCO Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights (2005), Article 6, states that any medical intervention requires the informed consent of the individual. This is being violated worldwide by political operatives who are engaging in a massive crime against humanity.
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