Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HEALING FREQUENCY MUSIC 432 Hz ✦
channel image
MEDIA NL
81 Subscribers
135 views
Published Yesterday

432 Hz is a natural frequency which is known to create vibrations which heal the mind, body, and spirit. As humans we are constantly changing, so depending on our time of life, our experiences and our own needs, we are differently sensitive and receptive to these frequencies

Keywords
newsinfonl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket