HORRIFIC! Russian KAB-500S-E Guided Bombs Destroyed Ukrainian Reserves and Foreign Mercenaries!

On the night of February 20, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Throughout the night, numerous explosions were recorded in cities such as Chuhuiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kremenchuk, Kherson, Orikhiv, and Zaporizhia. It is reliably known that during this missile attack, Russia used hundreds of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles of various types. Moreover, dozens of the latest 'KAB-500S-E' Guided Bombs were also involved in this massive attack............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.