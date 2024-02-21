HORRIFIC! Russian KAB-500S-E Guided Bombs Destroyed Ukrainian Reserves and Foreign Mercenaries!

On the night of February 20, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Throughout the night, numerous explosions were recorded in cities such as Chuhuiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kremenchuk, Kherson, Orikhiv, and Zaporizhia. It is reliably known that during this missile attack, Russia used hundreds of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles of various types. Moreover, dozens of the latest 'KAB-500S-E' Guided Bombs were also involved in this massive attack............

