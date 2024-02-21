Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HORRIFIC! Russian KAB-500S-E Guided Bombs Destroyed Ukrainian Reserves and Foreign Mercenaries!
channel image
The Prisoner
8973 Subscribers
Shop now
306 views
Published 15 hours ago

On the night of February 20, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Throughout the night, numerous explosions were recorded in cities such as Chuhuiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kremenchuk, Kherson, Orikhiv, and Zaporizhia. It is reliably known that during this missile attack, Russia used hundreds of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles of various types. Moreover, dozens of the latest 'KAB-500S-E' Guided Bombs were also involved in this massive attack............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
foreign mercenariesguided bombsukrainian reserveskab-500s-e

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket