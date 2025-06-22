BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia blasts US at UN: Condemns Illegal Strikes on Iran & exposes western hypocrisy - "The US has Opened a Pandora's Box"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Today's Emergency Meeting:  Russia blasts U.S. at UN: Condemns Illegal Strikes on Iran & exposes western hypocrisy - The US has Opened a Pandora's Box.

Other countries at the UN blasted the US too.

In an explosive emergency session of the UN Security Council, Russia delivered a scathing condemnation of the U.S.-Israel bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities. It accused the U.S. and Israel of “flagrant aggression” for unprovoked strikes on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. Moscow slammed Washington’s contempt for global consensus, citing its blind support for Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
