X22 REPORT Ep. 3059a - The [JB]/[CB] Are In The Process Of Restructuring The Economic System, Never Interfere
Published 18 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3059a - The [JB]/[CB] Are In The Process Of Restructuring The Economic System, Never Interfere

The people in France are taking it anymore, the are pushing back with more protests. RFK jr is now red pilling the D's in regards to climate change. The economic system is falling apart and now the D's want [JB] to negotiate with the McCarthy. As more banks fail and the system collapses the restructuring is happening now.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


